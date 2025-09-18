Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

List Of Speakers At Charlie Kirk Funeral Announced

The widow of slain conservative influencer Charlie Kirk will be among about a dozen speakers at his funeral this weekend.

Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk at the "Rally to Protect Our Elections" hosted by Turning Point Action at Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix, in July 2021. Trump will be speaking at Kirk's funeral.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Gage Skidmore
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Inset: Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia via Troutfarm 27/Inset: Wikipedia via Gage Skidmore
The list includes the president, vice president, and several Cabinet members.

The memorial will be held Sunday, Sept. 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, with doors opening at 8 a.m. and the program beginning at 11 a.m. Arizona time (2 p.m. Eastern). 

The list was posted on Turning Point USA’s “Fight for Charlie” site.

Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 and later led Turning Point Action, becoming one of the most prominent voices in the Republican Party’s populist MAGA movement. He rose to national prominence as a teen activist and media personality, hosting The Charlie Kirk Show.

The funeral will be live-streamed on Kirk’s Rumble account.

The list of speakers is as follows:

  • Erika Kirk
  • President Donald Trump
  • Vice President JD Vance
  • Secretary of State Marco Rubio
  • White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles
  • Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller
  • Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth
  • Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
  • Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard
  • Donald Trump Jr.
  • Conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson
  • Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office Sergio Gor

The order in which they will be speaking has not been announced.

Turning Point USA’s tribute to Kirk describes him as a leader whose “life was a testament to faith, courage, and conviction,” adding that “he dedicated every moment of his 31 years to that cause.”

The tribute continues: “What began as the vision of an 18-year-old in a small garage in Lemont, Illinois, grew into one of the most powerful grassroots movements in America.”

It also says: “Charlie died doing what he loved: fighting for truth, for faith, for family, and for America.”

A Chicago-area native, he briefly attended Harper College in Palatine, Illinois, before leaving to pursue activism full time.

He was shot and killed on Wednesday, Sept. 10, while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University, a killing that drew international attention and widespread condemnations of political violence.

