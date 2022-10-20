Contact Us
These Are Popular Spots For Pastrami Sandwiches In Westchester

Ten eateries in and around Westchester County have been selected by Yelp as popular spots to grab a pastrami sandwich.
The list includes locations in Hartsdale, White Plains, Scarsdale, Harrison, Mamaroneck, New Rochelle, Yonkers, and the Bronx. 

The sandwich shops selected include: 

  • Epstein's Kosher Delicatessen & Restaurant: Located at 387 North Central Ave. in Hartsdale, this spot serves "robust traditional home-style recipes without the frills or fuss," according to the restaurant's website. 
  • MELT Sandwich Shop: Located at 277 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains, the sandwich shop makes all of its ingredients in-house, including slow-roasted, grilled, and smoked meats, according to its Yelp page.
  • Frank & Joe's Deli Of Scarsdale: Located at 702 Central Park Ave. in Scarsdale, this deli also serves "a great assortment of sandwiches, wraps, and salads that will hit the spot whether you're coming in after a soccer game, need a breakfast bite, or are stopping in for a quick lunch," according to its Yelp page.
  • Rooster’s Market: Located at 48 Gedney Way in White Plains, this spot's mission is "to provide the community with a great place to eat and shop where everyone you meet is a neighbor and a friend," according to its Yelp page.
  • Silver Lake Cafe And Grill: Located at 17 Taylor Square in West Harrison, this cafe's pastrami sandwich comes with melted swiss, coleslaw, and Russian dressing, according to the cafe's website.
  • Anthony's Delicatessen: Located at 619 Halstead Ave. in Mamaroneck, this delicatessen's Pastrami Reuben also comes with sauerkraut & mustard, according to its menu.
  • Traditional Bagel Café: Located at 1279 North Ave. in New Rochelle, this cafe also serves bagels in addition to pastrami sandwiches.
  • Epstein's Of Yonkers: Located at 2574 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers, this spot specializes in "our high-quality meats and fresh entrees," according to its Yelp page.
  • Mona Lisa Salumeria: Located at 829 Post Rd. in Scarsdale, this spot serves a pastrami sandwich on a club roll with swiss and coleslaw, according to the menu.

