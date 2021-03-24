Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Popular Cafe Going Strong With Locations In Westchester, Fairfield Counties

Kathy Reakes
Bobos Cafe has four locations that serve coffee, sandwiches, sweets, and plenty more.
If you're looking for a new coffee shop/restaurant where everyone knows your name, you might want to check out one of the four Bobo's Cafes.

Located in Northern Westchester, and Fairfield counties, Bobo's is getting rave reviews for being number one, friendly, and number two having superb coffee and sandwiches, bagels, acai bowls, and much more.

The coffee shops are quickly becoming favorites with locals and with Yelpers as well as foodies who know a good thing.

One Yelper put it this way: "You know when you walk in you're gonna be treated like a human being by friendly professional staff. The new location in Ridgefield Ct is really impressive. Call it a safe space if you will. Predictably delicious."

Some of the favorites seem to be the acai bowls, as well as the many sandwiches, and the avocado toast. But tops on the list, of course, is the coffee.

"Amazing coffee, food, and atmosphere! Coffee was delicious and the baked goods were fresh, with a creative twist. Will definitely be returning!," said another Yelper.

Still, another said: "A fun little cafe with excellent choices. My favorite thing to get is the Iced Chai -- it's seriously changed my life for the better. I crave it even when it's freezing outside."

Acai Bowl.

The cafes are located in Westchester County in Somers, Chappaqua and Baldwin Place, and in Fairfield County, in Ridgefield. 

