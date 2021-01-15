It's National Bagel Day: What Are Your Favorite Spots In Westchester?

Hey bagel lovers, it's National Bagel Day and we have picked a few spots in Westchester that are known for serving a great bagel, of course with plenty of cream cheese or a smear.

If you don't agree with our choices, let us know where you go for bagels in the comments section. We are always on the hunt for great places to eat and love finding new spots.

But first, did you know that the bagel is nearly 500 years old and was first documented in travels from the Jewish families of Poland in the 1600s. They arrived in America with the huge Polish-Jewish immigration in the 1800s to New York where they became a huge success.

Nationwide, the bagel really didn't grab the attention of average folks until the mid-20th-century when mass manufacturing made it easier to transport those yummy round heaven of dough.

Here are our picks:

Highridge Bagels, 1805 Central Park, Yonkers: Known for their super onion bagel and especially for their bagels, with lox and all of the other accouterments. Coffee also gets a big thumbs up at this establishment, as well as the service.

Bedford Bagels & Bakery, 720 Bedford Rd., Bedford Hills: Besides offering plenty of sweets, this joint is known for its great bagels that everyone on Yelp seems to love. It also doesn't hurt that the owner is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America is a local.

Scarsdale Bagels, 52 Garth Rd., Scarsdale: Friendly place with great bagels and plenty of locals to chat with. Also known for their coffee and the giant lox with cream cheese bagel.

JV Hot Bagels, 1426 E Main St., Shrub Oak: It's pretty easy to sum up how good JV Bagels is by what the locals are saying with a few words like, great bagels, and excellent bagel sandwiches. We'll take that!

What A Bagel Cafe, 476 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains: Yelp says What A Bagel is an indispensable part of its neighborhood with its friendly service, yummy bagels, and stacked breakfast sandwiches.

So, there they are. What are your favorite spots? Leave a comment below and share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

