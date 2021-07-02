COVID-19: Site Of First Drive-Through Testing Site In Westchester To Reopen Beach, Park

Once the national epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis in America, a park is ready to reopen in Westchester after being used as a drive-through testing site for more than a year.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced that the Glen Island beach and park will be reopening in New Rochelle at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3 after it served as the state’s original drive-through testing site when the virus began spreading in the city last March.

The beach will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from July 3 through Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 6.

“This is another sign that we are winning the war against COVID-19,” Latimer said. "It was here in New Rochelle that the first case of COVID-19 in the Westchester was detected, at the time the drive-through testing was what we needed but now what we need is for our residents to have their park back.

“I am thrilled that Glen Island will be open for the summer,” he continued. “I’m thrilled that families will once again enjoy the cool breeze off the sound and that kids will splash in the water.”

Officials noted that Westchester County residency is required for admission with either County Park Pass or a valid New York State driver's license with a Westchester county address.

“We are so excited to reopen Glen Island in time for residents to enjoy it during the summer months,” Westchester County Parks Commissioner Kathy O’Connor said. “I’m proud of the staff for all of the hard work put into getting Glen Island back into shape.”

