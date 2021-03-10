Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Facebook Group Helps Westchester Residents Get Vaccinated

Zak Failla
A new Facebook group has been created to encourage Westchester residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine when they are eligible.
Community members in Westchester are rallying around each other in an effort to assist eligible residents to find appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Created last month the Facebook group “Helping Westchester County (NY) Get Vaccinated (COVID-19) is designed to encourage residents, particularly senior citizens to find available COVID-19 vaccination appointments in the area.

Once accepted into the group - only Westchester residents are allowed - area residents can engage in active discussions about the vaccine and the vaccination process in an effort to dispel any myths about the virus.

It also serves as a forum for questions and answers about the vaccine and available appointments in the region.

The group was created by Alicia Sands in an effort to ” collectively benefit from the sharing of information about the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and to help make the process easier and hopefully more equitable for the most vulnerable members of our community.“

In Westchester, 97,044 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered at the County Center, and another 19,251 doses have been administered at other Westchester County Department of Health sites for a total of 116,295 since the vaccination program began.

Those interested in joining the Helping Westchester County Get Vaccinated group can do so here.

