American Idol Alum Haley Reinhart Bringing 'Off The Ground Tour' To White Plains

Singer-songwriter Haley Reinhart, who is known for her successful stint on American Idol, will be bringing her latest tour to Westchester.

Reinhart will be performing at the White Plains Performing Arts Center at 11 City Place on Friday, March 17 as part of her "Off The Ground Tour 2023."

Rising to fame after appearing on the popular television show "American Idol," Reinhart originally appeared in the 9th season of the show in 2010 but failed to get to the Hollywood round. She did not let this deter her though and ended up placing third in the show's 10th season in 2011, becoming a fan-favorite.

Following her appearance on the show, Reinhart then signed a contract with Interscope Records and released her debut album, "Listen Up!", in May of 2012. She went on to release three more solo records.

Reinhart also became well-known for her cover of Elvis Presley's "Can’t Help Falling In Love," which earned her a gold plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America and eventually generated over 325 million Spotify streams and 100 million YouTube views.

In the past few years, Reinhart has expanded her career beyond music, voicing a character for the Netflix animated show "F Is For Family" and also making her acting debut in the Netflix film "We Can Be Heroes," directed by Robert Rodriguez.

Tickets for the concert can be bought at the theatre's box office on Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., or online at wppac.com.

