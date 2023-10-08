'Leaf Peeper' Metro-North Trains Available For Autumn Lovers In Hudson Valley: Here's When

Beginning on Saturday, Oct. 7, Metro-North will be adding extra "leaf peeper" trains to the Hudson Line that will take autumn-loving riders to the "incomparably scenic" Hudson River Valley for views of fall foliage, MTA officials announced.

Five of these extra trains will be added on Saturdays, while four extra trains will be added on Sundays, officials added.

"Fall is the best season to experience all that the Hudson Valley has to offer," said Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi, who also added, "If you are searching for weekend plans, Metro-North wants to make it easy for you to hop on a Hudson Line train, take in the beautiful fall foliage, or grab a bite at one of the Hudson Valley’s premier restaurants.”

In addition to these "leaf peeper" trains, the MTA will also restore midday and afternoon half-hourly service to Poughkeepsie beginning on Sunday, Oct. 29. This will include the addition of six trains on Saturdays and four trains on Sundays.

Interested customers can use the TrainTime app to find times and tickets for leaf-peeping trains. Those with children will be able to save money, as those under five can ride for free, and children aged 5 to 11 can ride for $1 when accompanied by an adult, officials said.

