Latimer’s Exit: County Executive to Deliver Farewell Before Taking Congressional Seat

Latimer, age 70, will give his farewell address on Monday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. The speech will be live-streamed on Facebook, according to county officials.

Following these remarks, Latimer’s resignation will take effect a few days later on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at 12:01 p.m., he said during a public address in November.

Latimer will then transition to his new role in Congress the following day, Friday, Jan. 3. In this role, Latimer. a Democrat, will represent the southern portion of Westchester, including White Plains, Mount Vernon, Yonkers, New Rochelle, and Rye, and a small part of the northern Bronx.

Once Latimer steps down from his position, Vedat Gashi, chair of the county Board of Legislators, will appoint an acting county executive to serve from Jan. 2 to Monday, Jan. 6, when the board will hold its first meeting of the new year.

At that meeting, the board will appoint an acting county executive to serve for up to 90 days, after which a special election will be held to determine who will complete the remainder of Latimer’s unexpired term, which ends in December 2025.

One person in the running for this role is Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins, who declared his bid in an announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 12, shortly after Latimer’s victory in the race for New York’s 16th Congressional District seat.

At that time, Jenkins said his campaign would focus on issues such as keeping property taxes "under control"; expanding affordable housing; improving public transportation; protecting reproductive rights; and addressing climate change.

Latimer endorsed Jenkins after his announcement, praising him as an “invaluable partner.”

Latimer has served as County Executive since 2018 and previously served in the New York State Senate, State Assembly, and the Westchester Board of Legislators.

