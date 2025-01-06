Ken Jenkins Named Westchester County Executive Until Special Election

In a special meeting held on Monday, Jan. 6, the Westchester County Board of Legislators named Ken Jenkins as County Executive.

Jenkins, the former Deputy County Executive, will serve until a Special Election on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The winner of that election will serve as County Executive through Dec. 31, 2025, completing the remainder of Latimer’s term.

"I am deeply honored and humbled by the confidence placed in me by all of you to serve as Westchester County Executive," Jenkins said during Monday's meeting while visibly emotional.

"Westchester is my home, and I have dedicated my life to making it a place where every resident has an opportunity to thrive...Our challenges ahead require all of us to work together," Jenkins added.

Jenkins' appointment follows the departure of former County Executive George Latimer on Thursday, Jan. 2 after seven years in the role. Latimer is now representing New York’s 16th Congressional District, which includes White Plains, Mount Vernon, Yonkers, New Rochelle, Rye, and a small part of the northern Bronx.

After Latimer's resignation took effect, Richard G. Wishnie, Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Emergency Services, was named Acting County Executive pending the Board of Legislator's special meeting on Monday.

Wishnie’s appointment marked the first time in Westchester history that the role of Acting County Executive had been triggered. This process occurs when a sitting County Executive vacates the position with at least nine months remaining in their term.

Jenkins has already announced a run for the position of County Executive and has been endorsed by Latimer, who called him an "invaluable partner" at the time.

"His experience, integrity, and commitment to our county make him the ideal leader to take on the role of County Executive. Ken understands our residents’ needs and knows how to get things done," Latimer said in November.

