Inspired by Teen’s Tragic Death, Police To Carry EpiPens In Westchester Under New Law

The Giovanni Cipriano Act, passed unanimously Monday night, Oct. 6, by the Westchester County Board of Legislators, directs the county’s Department of Public Safety to equip and train County police officers to administer EpiPens during cases of anaphylaxis, a rapid, potentially fatal allergic reaction.

Named for 14-year-old Giovanni Cipriano, a Long Island boy who died after unknowingly eating peanuts in trail mix, the measure makes Westchester just the second county in New York State to require police to carry the devices.

County lawmakers said the legislation, inspired by a Chappaqua family affected by severe allergies, will allow officers, who often arrive before paramedics, to respond immediately when every second counts.

"When a constituent reached out asking us to help families struggling with potentially life-threatening allergic reactions, I knew Westchester needed to do everything it could," said Board Chair Vedat Gashi (D–New Castle), who introduced the bill with bipartisan support.

"Too many families, including my own, live with the daily fear of a severe allergic reaction, and this law will help ensure that first responders are ready to save lives," Gashi continued.

The proposal was brought to Gashi by Horace Greeley High School student Jared Saiontz, who has lived with 26 anaphylactic allergies since birth. Saiontz said the measure honors Giovanni’s legacy and helps ensure others don’t suffer the same fate.

"The Giovanni Cipriano Act will be life-saving because it ensures that first responders have the tools—both training and epinephrine—to help save a life during an anaphylactic reaction," Saiontz said.

Giovanni’s mother, Georgina Cornago, founded The Love for Giovanni Foundation and has been working to expand “Gio’s Law” statewide and nationally. She said she was “deeply grateful” to Westchester lawmakers for taking action.

"Food allergies affect more than 33 million Americans, and up to 25% of severe reactions occur in people who were previously undiagnosed," Cornago said, continuing, "Every second counts, and having epinephrine only minutes away can mean the difference between life and death."

The legislation follows New York’s 2023 “Gio’s Law," Public Health Law 3000-c, which authorizes counties to allow trained emergency responders — including police — to carry and administer epinephrine. Suffolk County became the first to adopt a local version of the law, which has already been credited with saving lives.

Westchester lawmakers said they hope other counties follow suit.

Additionally, Cornago is also working with US Rep. Laura Gillen to advance a federal version of “Gio’s Law,” which would equip police nationwide with EpiPens and training.

