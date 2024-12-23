Incident Involving Boiler Prompts Response At North White Plains Concrete Plant (Developing)

The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 23 at the Byram Concrete & Supply facility in North White Plains at 145 Virginia Rd., according to reports.

Crews from the North White Plains Fire Department responded to the facility for an incident involving a boiler. There are unconfirmed reports that there was an explosion that resulted in injuries.

More information about the incident has not yet been released. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.