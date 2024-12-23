A Few Clouds 20°

Incident Involving Boiler Prompts Response At North White Plains Concrete Plant (Developing)

Firefighters responded to an incident reportedly involving a boiler at a concrete facility in Westchester. 

The incident happened at 145 Virginia Rd. in North White Plains. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 23 at the Byram Concrete & Supply facility in North White Plains at 145 Virginia Rd., according to reports.

Crews from the North White Plains Fire Department responded to the facility for an incident involving a boiler. There are unconfirmed reports that there was an explosion that resulted in injuries.

More information about the incident has not yet been released. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

