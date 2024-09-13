'Imminent Threat' Found At Boar's Head Plant Years Before Deadly Listeria Outbreak, Reports Say

Those deficiencies at the facility in the rural southern Virginia town of Jarratt posed an “imminent threat” government inspectors warned after discovering "rusted equipment, condensation dripping on the floor and green mold on a wall" about two years before the initial recall on Friday, July 26, according to The Washington Post.

But the US Agriculture Department did not impose strict measures and the plant continued to operate until Boar's Head paused production at the facility in late July, The New York Times said.

"We will not resume operations at this facility until we are confident that it meets USDA regulatory standards and Boar’s Head’s highest quality and safety standards," Boar's Head said in a statement.

After an initial recall of around 200,000 pounds of deli meat due to possible Listeria contamination, the company expanded it to approximately seven million additional pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products on Tuesday, July 30.

Boar's Head's recall includes 71 products produced between Friday, May 10, and Monday, July 29, 2024, under the Boar’s Head and Old Country brand names, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.

The products have “sell by” dates ranging from 29-JUL-2024 through 17-OCT-24.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it's the largest Listeria outbreak since one in 2011 linked to cantaloupe.

In the latest update on the Boar's Head outbreak released late last month, the CDC said 14 new illnesses have been reported, bringing the total amount of hospitalizations to 57 in 18 states.

Six new deaths linked to the outbreak have brought the number of fatalities to nine, from the following states: South Carolina (two) and one each in New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, Illinois, Tennessee, and New Mexico.

"We deeply regret the impact this recall has had on affected families," Boar's Head said in a statement. "No words can fully express our sympathies and the sincere and deep hurt we feel for those who have suffered losses or endured illness."

