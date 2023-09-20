Iconic Brand To Open First-Ever Retail Store In White Plains: Here's Where

Toy maker Melissa & Doug will be opening its first brick-and-mortar location in White Plains at The Westchester shopping mall at 125 Westchester Ave. on Friday, Oct. 6, company representatives announced.

The new 1,600-square-foot store will be close to the company's headquarters in the Fairfield County town of Wilton, Connecticut.

Products to be sold at the location will include the company's popular pretend play sets, learning toys, baby and toddler products, puzzles, and arts and crafts. Visiting families will also be able to enjoy in-store experiences such as measuring how many "scoops of ice cream" tall they are and exclusive take-home activities.

Visiting children may also want to keep their eyes peeled for an exclusive four-foot Rainbow Giraffe plush toy.

Melissa & Doug Chief Executive Officer Fernando Mercé said the store came from the company's willingness to try ideas.

"We’re always looking for new ways to share our important purpose and quality toys with consumers, especially during the gifting season," Mercé said, also adding, "We’re thrilled to open our first-ever retail store where consumers can discover and shop a curated selection of open-ended, screen-free toys for their little ones.”

During its opening day, the store will hold prize giveaways, product demonstrations, and "more fun surprises" for its first visitors, representatives said.

