I-684 Crash: Passenger Killed After Escalade Strikes Trees Near Westchester Airport

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-684.

The brief stretch of I-684 that runs through Greenwich.
The brief stretch of I-684 that runs through Greenwich. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Diego Parra on Pixabay
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

It happened around 6:20 p.m. Friday, May 26 on the brief stretch of the roadway in Connecticut that runs through Greenwich.

A 2005 Cadillac Escalade was traveling southbound in Greenwich prior to Exit 2 (Westchester County Airport), when, for unknown reasons, it veered off the right side of the highway through the grassy roadside and into the wooded area, where it struck multiple trees, said Connecticut State Police. 

The operator, a 47-year-old who resides in Port Chester, was transported by Armonk EMS to Westchester Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A male passenger, who remains unidentified at this time, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the accident scene. 

The Escalade was towed from the scene by Post Road Auto Body.

This collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Clinton DeSoto at Connecticut State Police Troop G. at 203-696-2500 or clinton.desoto@ct.gov. 

