Husband Of Today Show Co-Host Dies

Sheinelle Jones’ spouse of 17 years, Uche Ojeh, was 45.

Ojeh had been battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, the network said in announcing the news.

“There are no words for the pain we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children," Today co-host Savannah Guthrie said on Friday morning, May 23. "Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him. And so we want to take a moment to tell you more about the remarkable man who was Sheinelle’s perfect partner in life.”

The two met at Northwestern University when Jones was a freshman and Ojeh was a high school senior who went on to enroll there.

Jones, a 47-year-old Philadelphia native, attended high school in Kansas. She joined Today in October 2014, as part of Weekend Today.

