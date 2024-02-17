How Much Snow Did You Get? New Winter Storm Produces Higher-Than-Expected Totals In These Areas

Totals are from the National Weather Service and submissions from Daily Voice readers:

Location Amount Time/Date Provider

New York

New York City

New York County (Manhattan)

Central Park 2.0 inches 0700 AM 02/17 Official NWS Obs

SE Greenwich Village 3.2 inches 0920 AM 02/17 NWS Employee

Kings County (Brooklyn)

Coney Island 9.9 inches 0655 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Coney Island 8.0 inches 0800 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

4 ESE Coney Island 8.9 inches 0749 AM 02/17 Public

ESE Bay Ridge 7.6 inches 0536 AM 02/17 Public

Midwood 7.3 inches 0900 AM 02/17 Broadcast Media

NNE Midwood 7.0 inches 0645 AM 02/17 Broadcast Media

NNE Bay Ridge 6.5 inches 1020 AM 02/17 Public

Bay Ridge 6.5 inches 1025 AM 02/17 Public

N Crown Heights 6.5 inches 0910 AM 02/17 Public

SSW Greenpoint 6.5 inches 0830 AM 02/17 Public

N Bay Ridge 5.8 inches 0600 AM 02/17 Public

WNW Crown Heights 5.2 inches 1000 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Bay Ridge 4.8 inches 0618 AM 02/17 Public

W Crown Heights 4.7 inches 0920 AM 02/17 Public

Queens County

SSE Canarsie 8.0 inches 1015 AM 02/17 Broadcast Media

NYC/JFK 6.1 inches 0700 AM 02/17 Official NWS Obs

Howard Beach 6.0 inches 0800 AM 02/17 Broadcast Media

S Elmhurst 3.3 inches 0810 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

WNW Elmhurst 3.0 inches 0735 AM 02/17 Public

NYC/La Guardia 2.7 inches 0700 AM 02/17 Official NWS Obs

Bronx County

ENE East Tremont 2.1 inches 0900 AM 02/17 Public

1 NE Riverdale 2.0 inches 0700 AM 02/17 Cocorahs

Richmond County (Staten Island)

WSW Tottenville 10.0 inches 1000 AM 02/17 Public

SE Huguenot 9.5 inches 0945 AM 02/17 Public

SSW Huguenot 9.1 inches 0845 AM 02/17 Public

E New Dorp 8.6 inches 0550 AM 02/17 Public

N Tottenville 7.8 inches 0450 AM 02/17 Cocorahs

Westerleigh 6.8 inches 1035 AM 02/17 Public

WNW Tompkinsville 3.5 inches 0538 AM 02/17 Public

Nassau County

NNW Oceanside 6.6 inches 0825 AM 02/17 Public

Hewlett 6.0 inches 0900 AM 02/17 Public

Massapequa 5.8 inches 1010 AM 02/17 Cocorahs

Bellmore 5.5 inches 0900 AM 02/17 Public

Valley Stream 5.5 inches 0725 AM 02/17 Public

Farmingdale 5.0 inches 0930 AM 02/17 Public

NE Long Beach 5.0 inches 0900 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Rockville Centre 5.0 inches 0538 AM 02/17 Broadcast Media

Malverne 4.9 inches 0800 AM 02/17 Cocorahs

SSE Plainedge 4.1 inches 1018 AM 02/17 Public

WNW East Massapequa 4.0 inches 0820 AM 02/17 Public

Plainview 3.4 inches 0835 AM 02/17 Public

East Williston 3.1 inches 0900 AM 02/17 Public

Manhasset Hills 3.1 inches 0730 AM 02/17 Cocorahs

East Meadow 3.0 inches 1000 AM 02/17 NWS Employee

Glen Cove 3.0 inches 0805 AM 02/17 Public

Syosset 2.7 inches 1000 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Suffolk County

North Patchogue 5.6 inches 1019 AM 02/17 Public

Shirley 5.3 inches 1030 AM 02/17 Public

North Babylon 4.7 inches 0950 AM 02/17 Public

Mastic Beach 4.5 inches 0830 AM 02/17 Public

West Islip 4.5 inches 1050 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Lindenhurst 4.3 inches 0700 AM 02/17 Public

Copiague 4.0 inches 1019 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Oakdale 4.0 inches 1000 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Sayville 3.9 inches 0735 AM 02/17 NWS Employee

Blue Point 3.8 inches 1045 AM 02/17 Public

Islip Terrace 3.7 inches 0930 AM 02/17 Public

WNW Babylon 3.6 inches 0655 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Mount Sinai 3.4 inches 0900 AM 02/17 Public

Poquott 3.2 inches 0730 AM 02/17 NWS Employee

Commack 3.1 inches 0800 AM 02/17 Public

East Hampton 3.1 inches 1030 AM 02/17 Public

Islip Airport 3.1 inches 0700 AM 02/17 Official NWS Obs

Centereach 3.0 inches 0900 AM 02/17 NWS Employee

S Centerport 3.0 inches 0820 AM 02/17 Public

Holbrook 3.0 inches 0810 AM 02/17 Public

Melville 3.0 inches 0915 AM 02/17 Public

SSW Nesconset 3.0 inches 0855 AM 02/17 Cocorahs

Setauket-East Seta 3.0 inches 1030 AM 02/17 Public

WSW Smithtown 3.0 inches 0840 AM 02/17 Public

Upton 3.0 inches 1100 AM 02/17 Official NWS Obs

Riverhead 2.8 inches 0950 AM 02/17 Cocorahs

Bridgehampton 2.6 inches 0700 AM 02/17 CO-OP Observer

Babylon 2.5 inches 0445 AM 02/17 Broadcast Media

Centerport 2.2 inches 0800 AM 02/17 CO-OP Observer

NE South Huntington 2.0 inches 0550 AM 02/17 NWS Employee

Westchester County

ESE Scarsdale 3.0 inches 1030 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Armonk 2.7 inches 0900 AM 02/17 Cocorahs

Croton-on-Hudson 2.1 inches 0955 AM 02/17 Public

Hastings-on-Hudson 1.5 inches 0730 AM 02/17 Public

NW Jefferson Valley 1.5 inches 0800 AM 02/17 CO-OP Observer

Somers 1.0 inches 0405 AM 02/17 Public

Orange County

Chester 2.6 inches 0820 AM 02/17 Public

WNW Monroe 2.5 inches 0815 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

E Highland Mills 2.1 inches 0917 AM 02/17 Public

New Windsor 2.1 inches 0940 AM 02/17 Public

Pine Bush 2.0 inches 0930 AM 02/17 Public

Putnam County

Carmel 2.0 inches 0700 AM 02/17 CO-OP Observer

Putnam Valley 1.6 inches 1010 AM 02/17 Broadcast Media

Rockland County

Piermont 1.5 in 0530 AM 02/17 Public

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Fairfield 2.0 inches 0700 AM 02/17 Public

Bridgeport 1.8 inches 0700 AM 02/17 Official NWS Obs

Fairfield 1.3 inches 0440 AM 02/17 Public

Danbury 3.1 inches 1000 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

3 WNW Monroe 2.5 inches 0930 AM 02/17 Cocorahs

2 NNE Norwalk 2.5 inches 0950 AM 02/17 Public

2 SE Greenwich 2.3 inches 0940 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Weston 2.2 inches 0815 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

4 NNE Bethel 2.0 inches 0841 AM 02/17 Cocorahs

Hartford County

Berlin 2.0 inches 0831 AM 02/17 Public

1 NNE Berlin 2.0 inches 0851 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

3 SE Southington 1.5 inches 0845 AM 02/17

3 SSW West Hartford 1.4 inches 0846 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

1 ENE East Hartford 1.2 inches 0900 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

3 NNE Avon 1.0 inches 0700 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Rocky Hill 1.0 inches 0747 AM 02/17 Trained Spotter

Tolland County

E Vernon 1.5 inches 1002 AM 02/17

W Tolland 1.5 inches 1017 AM 02/17

Middlesex County

NNW Killingworth 2.0 inches 0840 AM 02/17 Public

NNE Higganum 1.0 inches 0830 AM 02/17 Public

New Haven County

ENE Naugatuck 2.8 inches 0925 AM 02/17 Public

SSE Derby 2.0 inches 0857 AM 02/17 Cocorahs

N North Haven 2.0 inches 1000 AM 02/17 Public

WSW North Madison 2.0 inches 0959 AM 02/17 Public

Naugatuck 1.5 inches 0700 AM 02/17 Public

Guilford 1.4 inches 0700 AM 02/17 CO-OP Observer

New London County

1 NNE Groton 1.5 inches 1040 AM 02/17 Public

