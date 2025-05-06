Hit-Run Seriously Hurts White Plains Jiu-Jitsu Coach: 'He's Helped Countless People'

Christian Medina, a coach at East Coast United Brazilian Jiu Jitsu & Muay Thai in White Plains, was seriously injured in the crash on Friday, May 2, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched by friends. The driver who hit him fled the scene.

Medina has already undergone three surgeries and faces more procedures and rehabilitation in the weeks ahead, according to the campaign's organizers. He will not be able to return to work anytime soon, leaving him with serious medical and financial challenges.

"Christian’s strength, resilience, and passion for jiujitsu have always inspired those around him," organizer Dan Stearns wrote on the page, continuing, "As a dedicated coach, he’s helped countless people grow on and off the mat. Now, he needs our help."

In just a few days, dozens of supporters have contributed to help cover his medical bills, rehabilitation costs, and daily living expenses. As of Tuesday afternoon, May 6, the effort had collected over $40,000 out of a $60,000 goal.

Organizers say any amount helps, and those who can’t donate are encouraged to share the fundraiser or keep Christian in their thoughts.

"Every donation, no matter the size, will help ease the weight of these financial stresses so he can focus fully on healing," Stearns wrote.

More information about the hit-and-run crash that injured Medina was not immediately available. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

