Here Are NY Rain Totals From Nor’easter That Drenched Hudson Valley, Long Island

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14, the highest total was 3.47 inches in Port Jefferson Station, Suffolk County. Heavy rain also fell across Westchester, Putnam, and Rockland counties, where several communities topped 2 inches, according to data released by the National Weather Service.
The slow-moving storm brought flooding, strong onshore winds, and coastal erosion before moving offshore Tuesday morning, as Daily Voice previously reported.
Here are the latest rainfall totals across the region:
Hudson Valley
Putnam County:
- Cold Spring — 2.84 in;
- Nelsonville — 2.39 in;
- Garrison — 2.32 in;
- Mahopac — 2.05 in;
- Lake Carmel — 1.87 in.
Westchester County:
- Thornwood — 2.67 in;
- Armonk — 2.43 in;
- Briarcliff Manor — 2.40 in;
- Ossining — 2.31 in;
- Shrub Oak — 2.26 in;
- White Plains Airport — 2.21 in;
- Peekskill — 2.16 in;
- South Salem — 2.15 in;
- Mount Kisco — 2.00 in;
- Scarsdale — 2.00 in;
- Rye Brook — 1.97 in;
- Pleasantville — 1.90 in;
- New Rochelle — 1.75 in;
- Dobbs Ferry — 1.70 in;
- Rye — 1.41 in.
Rockland County:
- New City — 2.50 in;
- Stony Point — 2.27 in;
- Mount Ivy — 2.21 in;
- Bardonia — 2.11 in;
- Nanuet — 1.87 in;
- New Hempstead — 1.85 in;
- Blauvelt — 1.82 in;
- Suffern — 1.63 in;
- Montebello — 1.56 in.
Orange County:
- Harriman — 1.44 in;
- Tuxedo Park — 1.44 in;
- Warwick — 1.39 in;
- Greenwood Lake — 1.19 in.
Long Island
Nassau County:
- Sea Cliff — 2.14 in;
- Syosset — 1.88 in;
- East Hills — 1.87 in;
- Herricks — 1.84 in;
- Valley Stream — 1.84 in;
- East Rockaway — 1.83 in;
- Port Washington — 1.79 in;
- North Massapequa — 1.78 in;
- Massapequa Park — 1.77 in;
- Hicksville — 1.65 in;
- Bethpage — 1.42 in;
- Bellmore — 1.35 in;
- Levittown — 1.34 in;
- Wantagh — 1.23 in;
- Oyster Bay — 1.15 in.
Suffolk County:
- Port Jefferson Station — 3.47 in;
- Commack — 3.09 in;
- Centereach — 3.02 in;
- East Setauket — 2.94 in;
- Selden — 2.87 in;
- Centerport — 2.84 in;
- Setauket-East Setauket — 2.73 in;
- Upton — 2.65 in;
- East Hampton — 2.58 in;
- Eastport — 2.39 in;
- Huntington — 2.22 in;
- Riverhead — 2.18 in;
- Dix Hills — 2.11 in;
- Patchogue — 2.11 in;
- Islip Terrace — 2.10 in;
- Sayville — 2.03 in;
- Baiting Hollow — 2.00 in;
- Montauk Airport — 1.94 in;
- Bay Shore — 1.80 in;
- Shirley — 1.73 in;
- Copiague — 1.69 in;
- Mattituck — 1.58 in;
- Amityville — 1.57 in;
- Westhampton Airport — 1.54 in;
- Smithtown — 1.48 in;
- Southold — 1.38 in;
- Orient Point — 1.34 in;
- Farmingdale Airport — 1.31 in.
