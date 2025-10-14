Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Nominations concluded. Finalists are being selected. Sign up for alerts to stay updated.
Overcast 58°

SHARE

Here Are NY Rain Totals From Nor’easter That Drenched Hudson Valley, Long Island

The powerful Nor’easter that swept up the East Coast brought drenching downpours across New York, soaking parts of the Hudson Valley and Long Island with more than three inches of rain. 

The National Weather Service released a map depicting preliminary rainfall reports from the Nor'easter. Areas with higher totals are depicted in yellow and orange. 

The National Weather Service released a map depicting preliminary rainfall reports from the Nor'easter. Areas with higher totals are depicted in yellow and orange. 

 Photo Credit: US National Weather Service
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14, the highest total was 3.47 inches in Port Jefferson Station, Suffolk County. Heavy rain also fell across Westchester, Putnam, and Rockland counties, where several communities topped 2 inches, according to data released by the National Weather Service. 

The slow-moving storm brought flooding, strong onshore winds, and coastal erosion before moving offshore Tuesday morning, as Daily Voice previously reported. 

Here are the latest rainfall totals across the region:

Hudson Valley

Putnam County: 

  • Cold Spring — 2.84 in;
  • Nelsonville — 2.39 in;
  • Garrison — 2.32 in;
  • Mahopac — 2.05 in;
  • Lake Carmel — 1.87 in.

Westchester County:

  • Thornwood — 2.67 in;
  • Armonk — 2.43 in;
  • Briarcliff Manor — 2.40 in;
  • Ossining — 2.31 in;
  • Shrub Oak — 2.26 in;
  • White Plains Airport — 2.21 in;
  • Peekskill — 2.16 in;
  • South Salem — 2.15 in;
  • Mount Kisco — 2.00 in;
  • Scarsdale — 2.00 in;
  • Rye Brook — 1.97 in;
  • Pleasantville — 1.90 in;
  • New Rochelle — 1.75 in;
  • Dobbs Ferry — 1.70 in;
  • Rye — 1.41 in.

Rockland County:

  • New City — 2.50 in;
  • Stony Point — 2.27 in;
  • Mount Ivy — 2.21 in;
  • Bardonia — 2.11 in;
  • Nanuet — 1.87 in;
  • New Hempstead — 1.85 in;
  • Blauvelt — 1.82 in;
  • Suffern — 1.63 in;
  • Montebello — 1.56 in.

Orange County:

  • Harriman — 1.44 in;
  • Tuxedo Park — 1.44 in;
  • Warwick — 1.39 in;
  • Greenwood Lake — 1.19 in.

Long Island

Nassau County:

  • Sea Cliff — 2.14 in;
  • Syosset — 1.88 in;
  • East Hills — 1.87 in;
  • Herricks — 1.84 in;
  • Valley Stream — 1.84 in;
  • East Rockaway — 1.83 in;
  • Port Washington — 1.79 in;
  • North Massapequa — 1.78 in;
  • Massapequa Park — 1.77 in;
  • Hicksville — 1.65 in;
  • Bethpage — 1.42 in;
  • Bellmore — 1.35 in;
  • Levittown — 1.34 in;
  • Wantagh — 1.23 in;
  • Oyster Bay — 1.15 in.

Suffolk County: 

  • Port Jefferson Station — 3.47 in;
  • Commack — 3.09 in;
  • Centereach — 3.02 in;
  • East Setauket — 2.94 in;
  • Selden — 2.87 in;
  • Centerport — 2.84 in;
  • Setauket-East Setauket — 2.73 in;
  • Upton — 2.65 in;
  • East Hampton — 2.58 in;
  • Eastport — 2.39 in;
  • Huntington — 2.22 in;
  • Riverhead — 2.18 in;
  • Dix Hills — 2.11 in;
  • Patchogue — 2.11 in;
  • Islip Terrace — 2.10 in;
  • Sayville — 2.03 in;
  • Baiting Hollow — 2.00 in;
  • Montauk Airport — 1.94 in;
  • Bay Shore — 1.80 in;
  • Shirley — 1.73 in;
  • Copiague — 1.69 in;
  • Mattituck — 1.58 in;
  • Amityville — 1.57 in;
  • Westhampton Airport — 1.54 in;
  • Smithtown — 1.48 in;
  • Southold — 1.38 in;
  • Orient Point — 1.34 in;
  • Farmingdale Airport — 1.31 in.

to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE