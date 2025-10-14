Here Are NY Rain Totals From Nor’easter That Drenched Hudson Valley, Long Island

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14, the highest total was 3.47 inches in Port Jefferson Station, Suffolk County. Heavy rain also fell across Westchester, Putnam, and Rockland counties, where several communities topped 2 inches, according to data released by the National Weather Service.

The slow-moving storm brought flooding, strong onshore winds, and coastal erosion before moving offshore Tuesday morning, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Here are the latest rainfall totals across the region:

Hudson Valley

Putnam County:

Cold Spring — 2.84 in;

Nelsonville — 2.39 in;

Garrison — 2.32 in;

Mahopac — 2.05 in;

Lake Carmel — 1.87 in.

Westchester County:

Thornwood — 2.67 in;

Armonk — 2.43 in;

Briarcliff Manor — 2.40 in;

Ossining — 2.31 in;

Shrub Oak — 2.26 in;

White Plains Airport — 2.21 in;

Peekskill — 2.16 in;

South Salem — 2.15 in;

Mount Kisco — 2.00 in;

Scarsdale — 2.00 in;

Rye Brook — 1.97 in;

Pleasantville — 1.90 in;

New Rochelle — 1.75 in;

Dobbs Ferry — 1.70 in;

Rye — 1.41 in.

Rockland County:

New City — 2.50 in;

Stony Point — 2.27 in;

Mount Ivy — 2.21 in;

Bardonia — 2.11 in;

Nanuet — 1.87 in;

New Hempstead — 1.85 in;

Blauvelt — 1.82 in;

Suffern — 1.63 in;

Montebello — 1.56 in.

Orange County:

Harriman — 1.44 in;

Tuxedo Park — 1.44 in;

Warwick — 1.39 in;

Greenwood Lake — 1.19 in.

Long Island

Nassau County:

Sea Cliff — 2.14 in;

Syosset — 1.88 in;

East Hills — 1.87 in;

Herricks — 1.84 in;

Valley Stream — 1.84 in;

East Rockaway — 1.83 in;

Port Washington — 1.79 in;

North Massapequa — 1.78 in;

Massapequa Park — 1.77 in;

Hicksville — 1.65 in;

Bethpage — 1.42 in;

Bellmore — 1.35 in;

Levittown — 1.34 in;

Wantagh — 1.23 in;

Oyster Bay — 1.15 in.

Suffolk County:

Port Jefferson Station — 3.47 in;

Commack — 3.09 in;

Centereach — 3.02 in;

East Setauket — 2.94 in;

Selden — 2.87 in;

Centerport — 2.84 in;

Setauket-East Setauket — 2.73 in;

Upton — 2.65 in;

East Hampton — 2.58 in;

Eastport — 2.39 in;

Huntington — 2.22 in;

Riverhead — 2.18 in;

Dix Hills — 2.11 in;

Patchogue — 2.11 in;

Islip Terrace — 2.10 in;

Sayville — 2.03 in;

Baiting Hollow — 2.00 in;

Montauk Airport — 1.94 in;

Bay Shore — 1.80 in;

Shirley — 1.73 in;

Copiague — 1.69 in;

Mattituck — 1.58 in;

Amityville — 1.57 in;

Westhampton Airport — 1.54 in;

Smithtown — 1.48 in;

Southold — 1.38 in;

Orient Point — 1.34 in;

Farmingdale Airport — 1.31 in.

