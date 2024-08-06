Heavy Rain May Cause Flash Flooding In Westchester, Officials Warn

A flood watch is currently in effect for Westchester and Putnam ahead of storms that are expected to 1 to 2 inches of rain per hour once they arrive on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 6, according to both the Westchester and Putnam Bureau of Emergency Services.

As a result of the heavy rains, flash flooding may occur along small rivers, streams, and in urban poor drainage areas, officials said, adding that widespread flooding is also a possibility.

Those who live or travel in areas prone to flooding should take the following precautions:

Move cars to higher ground or bring items inside so they don't get swept away;

Those in basement apartments may want to go to a higher floor;

Clear catch basins and culverts of debris that could stop drainage;

Monitor public transportation services such as Metro-North or Bee Line buses for service disruptions;

Avoid traveling. Those driving should not try driving over flooded roads;

Check on those especially vulnerable and unable to make preparations for flooding.

The downpours could continue through midday on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

