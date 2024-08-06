Partly Cloudy 89°

Heavy Rain May Cause Flash Flooding In Westchester, Officials Warn

Officials are warning residents in Westchester and Putnam counties to watch out for flash flooding as forecasts call for torrential downpours. 

Areas in red have a moderate risk of excessive rainfall, while areas in yellow have a slight risk, according to a graphic released by the National Weather Service.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Ben Crnic
A flood watch is currently in effect for Westchester and Putnam ahead of storms that are expected to 1 to 2 inches of rain per hour once they arrive on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 6, according to both the Westchester and Putnam Bureau of Emergency Services. 

As a result of the heavy rains, flash flooding may occur along small rivers, streams, and in urban poor drainage areas, officials said, adding that widespread flooding is also a possibility. 

Those who live or travel in areas prone to flooding should take the following precautions:

  • Move cars to higher ground or bring items inside so they don't get swept away;
  • Those in basement apartments may want to go to a higher floor;
  • Clear catch basins and culverts of debris that could stop drainage;
  • Monitor public transportation services such as Metro-North or Bee Line buses for service disruptions;
  • Avoid traveling. Those driving should not try driving over flooded roads;
  • Check on those especially vulnerable and unable to make preparations for flooding. 

The downpours could continue through midday on Wednesday, Aug. 7. 

