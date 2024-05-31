Get Set For Taste Of Fall Just As Calendar Flips To June: Here's 5-Day Forecast

We're a day away from June, but the month of May will end with a taste of fall.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are unseasonably low on Friday morning, May 31, and will top out in the mid-70s under sunny skies. Dry air will last through the weekend.

Long sleeves and a jacket may be needed Friday night, when temperatures will be mainly in the 40s and 50s into Saturday morning, June 1, according to AccuWeather.com.

"Temperatures will plummet in areas that experience clear skies at night into Saturday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. "Some of the coldest locations of northern Pennsylvania, western, northern and central New York, and interior New England can even have a touch of frost.

"This doesn’t look like a widespread frost or freeze, but residents in these areas may want to consider bringing sensitive plants inside just to be sure. Once the sun rises in these locations, temperatures will quickly rebound and become comfortably mild by the afternoon."

Look for what the National Weather Service says will be "a perfect 10," on Saturday, June 1, with bright sunshine and high temperatures in the low 80s,

Pleasant conditions will continue on Sunday, June 2. It will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

Clouds will thicken Sunday night and there could be a passing shower or two.

Monday, June 3 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 70s.

The outlook for Tuesday, June 4 calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

