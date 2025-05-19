Fair 65°

SHARE

Gas Station Pumps Out Top-Prize Lotto Ticket In White Plains: Here's Where

It was a good time to fuel up and buy a lottery ticket in Westchester over the weekend. 

The winning ticket was bought at the gas station at 1169 Knollwood Rd. in White Plains. 

The winning ticket was bought at the gas station at 1169 Knollwood Rd. in White Plains. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

That's because according to the New York Lottery, a lucky customer who purchased a TAKE 5 ticket at a gas station located at 1169 Knollwood Rd. in White Plains won a top prize of $9,304.50 in the Saturday, May 17 midday drawing. 

The win was part of a double-luck day for New York players, as another top-prize ticket was also sold at A & P Fried Chicken in Brooklyn for the same amount.

The TAKE 5 game, drawn twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., features numbers drawn from a field of one through 39. Winners have up to a year from the drawing date to claim their prize.

The name of the winner who bought their lucky ticket in White Plains was not made public. 

So next time you’re topping off your tank at Knollwood Road, you might want to grab a ticket with your coffee—because apparently, good fortune likes fuel. 

to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE