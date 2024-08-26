Free Vaccine Clinics For Students To Be Held In White Plains, Yonkers: Here's Where:

The immunizations will be offered to children eligible for New York State's Vaccines for Children program at clinics hosted by the Westchester County Department of Health in Yonkers and White Plains, county officials announced on Monday, Aug. 26.

The clinics, which will be held between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., include:

Mondays in the White Plains clinic at 134 Court St.;

Thursdays and Fridays in the Yonkers clinic at 20 South Broadway.

Those who attend will need to set up appointments, which can be made by calling 914-995-5800.

According to health officials, children attending daycare and pre-K through 12th grade in New York must receive all required doses of vaccines on the recommended schedule to attend and remain in school. A list of these requirements can be viewed by clicking here.

"Now is the right time for all parents to schedule vaccine visits for their children. If your child is eligible for Child Health Plus, Medicaid or has no insurance, we can help," said Westchester County Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler.

Amler continued: "Making sure that your child is vaccinated against childhood diseases is one of the best ways parents can help their children learn, because vaccines help keep children healthy and in school."

The Health Department also has Health Navigators available to help families and individuals sign up for health insurance. Those looking for more information about this can call 914-995-6350.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.