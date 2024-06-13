Free For All: Bee-Line Bus Fares To Be Lifted During Summer Months In Westchester

Free rides will be offered by the county's Bee-Line bus system beginning on Monday, July 1, and continuing through Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 2, according to Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

The initiative is part of the county's ongoing effort to support local communities, ease transportation costs for families, and encourage residents to use public transit.

"We are excited to bring back free rides on the Bee-Line buses this summer," Latimer said, adding, "This initiative not only helps our residents save money but also promotes the use of public transportation, reducing traffic congestion and lowering our carbon footprint."

Regular fares will again resume on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.