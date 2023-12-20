Free Bus Rides: Here's How Long Westchester Will Suspend Fares For Holidays

To help residents save money, Bee-Line Bus fares in Westchester will be suspended from Saturday, Dec. 16 through Monday, Jan. 1, county officials announced.

The suspension is the second holiday season that the county has taken such an action. Additionally, the county also suspended fares during the past two summers, according to County Executive George Latimer.

"In the spirit of the season, we are once again easing the financial strain on Westchester residents. Suspending Bee-Line Bus fares during the holidays is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the lives of those we serve, made possible through responsible fiscal management," Latimer said.

The fare suspensions have proved effective at increasing ridership, as during the Summer 2023 fare-free program, average weekday ridership increased by around 22 percent compared to the weeks before that, and average weekend ridership increased by around 40 percent.

The Bee-Line, the second largest transit bus fleet in New York State, now has more than 3,300 stops and over 60 routes, according to county officials.

