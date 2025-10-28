Frantic Search For Monkeys Comes After Tulane University Research Lab Truck Crashes

The truck had been headed from New Orleans toward a Florida testing facility when it overturned.

The wreck occurred Tuesday, Oct. 28, on Interstate 59 near Heidelberg, in Mississippi, scattering crates and allowing several rhesus macaques to escape, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Five monkeys were euthanized and under response protocols and one remained on the loose as of late Tuesday, with the search ongoing, reported KSLA News 12 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Authorities initially warned the animals might carry hepatitis C, herpes and COVID-19, amplifying public concern after the crash. Those claims were based on early information from the truck driver and police, local outlets reported

Tulane University later said the primates “belong to another entity and are not infectious,” adding it would send animal care specialists to assist recovery.

Nola.com reported that Tulane officials emphasized the incident did not involve monkeys being transported by the university itself and reiterated there was no confirmed public health risk, despite the early alerts from law enforcement about “dangerous” animals and handling with protective gear.

Oficials said the response and investigation were ongoing and urged caution while teams of deputies, wildlife officers and animal experts worked to locate the remaining monkey.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.