Flu Cases, Hospitalizations Rising Dramatically In New York: Here's What To Know Now

Under this declaration by State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald, healthcare workers who are not vaccinated against the flu must wear masks in certain settings to protect vulnerable patients.

“The flu vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect against infection,” said Dr. McDonald. “It’s not too late to get vaccinated and ensure you don’t miss out on holiday celebrations.”

Flu cases are surging across the state.

As of Saturday, Dec. 14, more than 23,000 cases have been reported in 60 counties.

Week-over-week increases are dramatic, with cases rising 75 percent outside New York City and 72 percent within the city.

Hospitalizations due to the flu have also climbed 48 percent.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone aged 6 months and older, especially those at higher risk, including young children, pregnant women, older adults, and people with chronic health conditions.

Vaccination not only reduces the risk of getting sick but also lowers the chances of severe complications and hospitalization.

For those who contract the flu, antiviral medications like Tamiflu can shorten the illness and reduce its severity.

Preventive measures such as frequent handwashing, staying home when sick, and covering coughs and sneezes also help reduce the spread of the virus.

Flu vaccines are widely available at pharmacies, health clinics, and doctor’s offices. To find a nearby location, visit vaccines.gov.

For more information about flu activity in New York, visit the state’s Flu Tracker online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.