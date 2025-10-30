Flooding Forces Closures On Major Roads, Parkways In Westchester (Update)

Heavy rain from a powerful storm is causing major flooding across Westchester County, prompting closures on multiple parkways and creating dangerous travel conditions, police said.

According to the Westchester County Police Department, the Bronx River Parkway has been shut down in both directions between Main Street in White Plains and the Sprain Brook Parkway split in Yonkers as of 4:30 p.m. due to rising water levels.

The Hutchinson River Parkway has also been shut down in both directions at Exit 9 in New Rochelle, according to traffic reports.

Part of the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant between Commerce Street and Stevens Avenue is also closed.

In addition to the parkway closures, Route 9A is closed from Route 134 to Chappaqua Road in Ossining.

“Motorists are advised to avoid these areas,” county police said in an alert on Thursday afternoon.

The flooding comes as heavy rain and gusty winds move through the Hudson Valley, part of a powerful storm system that has caused scattered power outages, downed trees, and hazardous conditions on several major roadways.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.