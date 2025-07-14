Mostly Cloudy 75°

Flooding Causes Closures On Parkways, Major Routes In Westchester

Heavy rainfall has brought flooding to Westchester, causing closures on the Sprain Brook Parkway and Route 9A as well as traffic issues on several other major roadways. 

The Taconic State Parkway is flooded at Commerce Street in Mount Pleasant. 

 Photo Credit: 511NY
A view of the Taconic State Parkway near Exit 3 on Monday evening, July 14. 

 Photo Credit: 511NY
Ben Crnic
Both a stretch of Route 9A in Greenburgh between Payne Street and Hunter Lane as well as the Sprain Brook Parkway at Bradhurst Avenue are closed as of Monday, July 14 at 6 p.m., according to 511NY traffic reports. 

All lanes in all directions are closed on both roadways. 

Additionally, all lanes of the southbound Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant at Exit 2, as well as between Commerce Street and Lakeview Avenue are also closed. 

The heavy rain has caused traffic delays across the area. A flash flood warning is in effect, as Daily Voice reported. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

