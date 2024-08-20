First Tenants Move In At All-New Apartment Towers In White Plains

The first move-ins at 25 North Lex, a mixed-use residential community in downtown White Plains on North Lexington Avenue, were announced by developer Greystar on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The 813,346-square-foot development, located directly across from the White Plains Train Station, features 500 luxury residences. These include studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences with open floor plans, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-home washers and dryers, and kitchens with white quartz countertops and separate ovens and cooktop stoves.

Other amenities include co-working areas with private phone booths and conference rooms; 24/7 concierge service; a game room complete with foosball, billiards, a wet bar and golf simulator; a sports lounge; and fitness and yoga studios.

In addition to residences, the development has 16,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and is adorned by a 2,840-square-foot mural on the building's exterior wall.

"We’re thrilled to welcome the first residents to their new homes at 25 North Lex, where they’ll enjoy a simplified style of living accompanied by direct access to New York City and beyond through the adjacent Metro station," said Greystar's Senior Managing Director of Development Gary Kerr.

Those interested in learning more about the development can view a list of available homes by clicking here.

