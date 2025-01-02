First-Ever Acting County Executive Named In Westchester After Latimer's Departure

In a historic move, Westchester County Board of Legislators Chair Vedat Gashi announced the appointment of Richard G. Wishnie, Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Emergency Services, as Acting County Executive on Thursday, Jan. 2, following George Latimer’s resignation after seven years in the role.

Wishnie’s appointment marks the first time in Westchester history that the role of Acting County Executive has been triggered. This process occurs when a sitting County Executive vacates the position with at least nine months remaining in their term.

Wishnie, a seasoned public servant and former six-term County Legislator, will hold the position until Monday, Jan. 6, when the Board of Legislators will appoint a new County Executive to serve until a Special Election is held within the next 90 days. Voters will then decide who will fill the remainder of Latimer’s term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2025.

“Commissioner Wishnie is a lifelong public servant; however, he will not be seeking the role of County Executive,” said Westchester County Communications Director Catherine Cioffi in a statement on Thursday.

Wishnie himself expressed a commitment to ensuring a smooth transition.

"I firmly believe that Westchester’s brightest days lie ahead, and I am confident in our ability to navigate this transition while continuing to serve the residents of Westchester County with dedication and excellence," Wishnie said.

The Board of Legislators will also set the date for the Special Election during its Jan. 6 meeting. The winner of that election will serve as County Executive through Dec. 31, 2025, completing the remainder of Latimer’s term.

“This process may seem confusing and a bit cumbersome,” Cioffi said on Thursday, adding, “However, it is important to note that it is all dictated by the County Charter, which was drafted in 1937.”

Gashi praised Wishnie’s dedication and experience, saying, “His long-standing commitment to public service, both as a six-term County Legislator and leader across the County, makes him the ideal choice to guide Westchester during this unique transition.”

Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins, who will be running to replace Latimer, will assist Wishnie during the transition, ensuring continued stability in county operations.

This appointment follows Latimer’s resignation at 12:01 p.m. on Thursday, marking the start of a new chapter for Westchester.

Latimer will now transition to his new role in Congress on Friday, Jan. 3. In this role, Latimer. a Democrat, will represent New York’s 16th Congressional District, which includes White Plains, Mount Vernon, Yonkers, New Rochelle, Rye, and a small part of the northern Bronx.

