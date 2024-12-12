Fair 31°

Fatal Plane Crash Shuts I-684 In White Plains (Developing)

At least one person was killed when a plane crashed along I-684 in White Plains on Thursday night, Dec. 12, according to 511NY, the NYDOT-run traffic website.

At the scene/511NY update

 Photo Credit: 511NY
by Cecilia Levine & Ben Crnic

I-684 was closed in both directions between Exit 2 (NY 120 - Westchester County Airport) and Exit 3 (NY 22 - Bedford - Armonk) in the North Castle area, blocking all six lanes of traffic at mile marker 4.4 as of 8 p.m., the traffic website shows.

511NY says that the crash involved fatalities, though details about the number of victims and the circumstances of the crash have not yet been released. Emergency responders are on the scene, and all lanes are closed as crews work to clear the wreckage and investigate the incident.

Significant traffic delays are being reported in the area. 

Daily Voice has reached out to the FAA, Westchester County police, and NYSP for details. Stay with us for updates.

Have photos of the scene? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

