The incident happened late last week in Puerto Rico, near the shore of a crowded beach in Carolina, just east of San Juan.

“I never thought I’d be attacked by a shark, especially near the shore on a super-crowded beach,” Boi wrote in an Instagram post dated Friday, Aug. 1, calling it “the worst day of my life.”

She added a sardonic score line —“Little mermaid from Sardinia 1, baby tiburón de Puerto Rico 0”—and assured followers, “Thankfully my baby and I are fine.” Tiburón is the Spanish word for shark.

Boi, who is expecting the couple’s third child, said lifeguards and doctors acted “incredibly fast,” rushing her to surgery to repair deep leg wounds.

“Now I just have to recover from the great scare — and try to forgive the great friend who betrayed me,” she joked, promising the shark will be “hearing from my legals soon.”

The 6-foot-10 Gallinari, age 36, was drafted sixth overall by the Knicks in 2008 and spent 16 seasons with eight NBA teams, including the Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards, before signing this year with the Vaqueros de Bayamón in Puerto Rico’s Baloncesto Superior Nacional.

He remained at his wife’s bedside after she missed a Bad Bunny concert the couple had planned to attend.

Boi thanked fans for “every message and prayer” and said she hopes to return home once doctors clear her for flight.

