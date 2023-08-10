Edward 'Ted' Armstrong, 89, Was Best Known For His Piano Playing

Born in Reading, MA, he grew up in Hamden, CT, graduated from Hamden High School, and attended Colgate University, where he was a music major and the piano accompanist for the glee club.

During a joint concert with Elmira College’s glee club, he met his future wife, Connie. Ted went on to a career at IBM which lasted 30 years.

Anyone who met Ted would remark about his charm and keen conversational skills. He also surprised folks with his dry sense of humor.

Ted is best known for his piano playing. Beginning instruction at age five, his repertoire grew to include some of the finest classical pieces, along with standards and even limericks.

Ted leaves behind 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 3.5 great-grandchildren as well as various significant others and nieces and nephews.

Donations in his honor may be made to Brighter Tomorrow for Africa.

