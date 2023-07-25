A Few Clouds 76°

Drill To Cause Discolored Water In North White Plains: Here's What To Do If Affected

Some Westchester residents may soon find themselves affected by a drill that might cause water discoloration, authorities said. 

Ben Crnic
The discoloration may be caused by a drill that is scheduled to be conducted by the North White Plains Fire District #1 on Tuesday, July 25 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The activity associated with the drill may cause discolored water conditions throughout the North White Plains area, authorities said. 

Residents who experience discoloration should flush cold water from an outside hose or sink located on the lowest level of their home to correct the condition. 

