Dozens Of Mopeds, Scooters Impounded In Crackdown On Illegal Operation In Westchester

The initiative was announced on Friday, Aug. 16 by the Westchester County Police Department, which revealed that it had impounded a total of 16 mopeds and scooters and written 54 summonses over a week.

According to the department, the effort was meant to address the illegal operation of motorized or battery-powered vehicles on county bike paths and trailways. Mopeds and scooters are prohibited from operating on paved recreational paths, which can only be used by bicyclists, joggers, and walkers. They also can't be driven on sidewalks, police added.

During the enforcement crackdown on Wednesday, Aug. 14, officers watched for scooters and mopeds on the South County Trailway and the Bronx River Pathway, as well as locations on nearby streets where the pathways can be accessed.

Scooters and mopeds were impounded when the drivers were found to be operating without the proper license, registration, or insurance required by law, police added.

Other departments in the area also conducted similar enforcement in other locations, including Yonkers Police, New York State Police, Bronxville Police, and the NYPD. In total, these agencies impounded 25 mopeds and scooters and issued around 150 summonses.

Westchester Commissioner of Public Safety Terrance Raynor said the use of mopeds and scooters in places where they are not permitted can create safety risks.

"The use of unregistered and uninsured scooters and mopeds, driven by unlicensed or improperly licensed operators, poses unacceptable safety and quality-of-life issues – especially on sidewalks and bike paths," Raynor said.

According to County Police, scooters and mopeds are legally designated as "limited use motorcycles." Only Class A limited use motorcycles, which can travel at least 30 miles per hour but not over 40 mph, are allowed to drive on parkways or in any lane of travel on a local street. Owners of these vehicles must have a motorcycle license, a valid registration and inspection, and insurance.

Meanwhile, Class B and C limited use motorcycles cannot drive on parkways. Drivers do not need a motorcycle license but must have a driver's license.

Class B vehicles, which have a max speed of 30 mph, as well as Class C vehicles, which can go up to 20 mph, can legally drive on local streets but only in the right lane or on the shoulder.

