Donald Trump Safe After Gunshots Fired Near Him

Trump's campaign confirmed the incident on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 15 at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach in a statement.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity," said Steven Cheung, the Trump Campaign's communications director. "No further details at this time."

The course was placed on immediate lockdown after the incident, according to CNN, citing a source.

CNN also reported that a car was detained by authorities after the incident.

The news outlet said that the shots may have been fired from the tree line of the course.

Additionally, a backpack and an assault-style rifle were recovered, and a person in custody is being questioned.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

