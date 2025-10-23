‘Disguised’ Vapes Shaped Like School Supplies Targeted In Crackdown To Protect Westchester Kids

In an announcement on Wednesday, Oct. 22, County Executive Ken Jenkins unveiled new legislation that would prohibit the sale of e-cigarettes and vaping devices disguised as common objects such as pens, toys, drink containers, and backpacks.

"These products are disguised as smartphone cases, toys, drink containers, backpacks, and other common items," Jenkins said, adding, "While they may appear harmless, these devices are intended to attract young people and make it easier for them to access nicotine."

Under the proposal, violators could face fines ranging from $300 to $1,500, with higher penalties for repeat offenses. The Westchester County Board of Health would be authorized to enforce the law.

County officials said the legislation stems from a growing concern that shops are using "deceptive marketing practices" to appeal to youth.

Local school leaders voiced strong support.

"Deceptive vaping devices and deceptive marketing poses serious risks, not only to physical health but also to learning and development," said Ossining Schools Superintendent Mary Fox-Alter.

Greenburgh Graham Union Free School District Acting Superintendent of Schools Dara E. Joseph exhoed a similar sentiment: "This is not just a school issue it’s a community issue. Combating vaping among youth requires all of us: parents, educators, health professionals, and community leaders working together to give our young people the tools and knowledge to make healthy choices.”

Jenkins urged the Westchester County Board of Legislators to pass the law quickly so it can take effect immediately.

The proposal comes as county legislators are also considering a separate measure to tighten enforcement of New York State’s flavored vape ban, closing loopholes that have allowed some stores to keep flavored nicotine products on-site under the guise of “out-of-state sales," as Daily Voice previously reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.