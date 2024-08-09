Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 80°

Hochul Declares State Of Emergency For All Of NY, Sends Water Rescue Teams

As the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby slam much of New York with flooding, dangerous winds, and threaten to bring tornadoes, Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency and mobilized rescue teams.

A map of maximum wind gusts in the Hudson Valley and on Long Island during Friday, Aug. 9. Areas that are expected to receive stronger winds are depicted in dark yellow.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Areas depicted in beige have a wind advisory effective until midnight on Saturday, Aug. 10.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Ben Crnic
The declaration came on Friday, Aug. 9 after Debby's remnants arrived in New York, bringing severe flooding and gusty winds to much of the state as it moves northeast. 

In addition to flooding, the storm system's arrival has also prompted tornado watches for parts of the Hudson Valley and Capital Region.

Hochul's declaration covers the entire state.

"With the remnants of Debby making its way across New York, I am declaring a statewide State of Emergency, and my administration stands ready to support impacted communities," Hochul said, adding, “State agencies have activated swift water rescue teams for impacted regions that require assistance, and it is important for New Yorkers to remain vigilant and stay off the roads." 

Agencies are also preparing to support heavily impacted regions with resources as needed, officials said. 

The remnants are expected to continue through Friday night before precipitation gradually stops on Saturday morning, Aug. 10. 

