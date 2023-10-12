Crime Rates Down In Westchester, New Report Says: Here's How Much

The new report, released by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, shows a "notable reduction in unlawful activities" in Westchester between 2017 and 2022, County Executive George Latimer announced on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

According to the report, the total index crime in the county decreased by 5.2 percent, and the total amount of violent crime decreased by 15.7 percent from 2017 to 2022. The report also contained information about the following specific categories of crime:

Total Property Crime: Down by 3.04 percent;

Down by 3.04 percent; Murder: Down by 47.3 percent;

Down by 47.3 percent; Rape: Down by 28.9 percent;

Down by 28.9 percent; Robbery: Down by 27.4 percent;

Down by 27.4 percent; Aggravated assault: Down by 7.9 percent;

Down by 7.9 percent; Burglary: Down by 25.2 percent;

Down by 25.2 percent; Larceny: Down by 2.97 percent.

"Once again, it is clear that our dedication to combatting crime in Westchester County remains steadfast," Latimer said of the report's findings, adding, "The Westchester County Department of Public Safety is funded at the highest level ever because of my commitment to keeping this County safety for us all."

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Terrance Raynor also weighed in, saying, "These encouraging statistics serve as a testament to the tireless work of law enforcement officers, who consistently strive to protect and serve the community."

"Through their unwavering commitment, Westchester County has witnessed a remarkable decrease in crime, fostering a sense of security and well-being among its residents," Raynor continued.

The full results of the report can be viewed by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.