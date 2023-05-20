Crack Cocaine, Loaded Illegal Gun Found In Dropped Fanny Pack In White Plains: Police

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 10, when members of the White Plains Public Safety Neighborhood Initiative Unit were investigating narcotics sales in the Winbrook Commons area and noticed an illegal drug transaction, according to White Plains Public Safety.

Officers then tried to stop both the buyer and seller. However, one of the individuals began running away, which initiated a chase.

When officers caught up with the suspect, a physical struggle ensued. During the struggle, the suspect dropped a fanny pack before being taken into custody.

Inside, police found 7.7 grams of crack cocaine and a loaded illegal firearm. They also allegedly found a felony quantity of phencyclidine during the arrest.

The second individual was also arrested and faces charges related to the sale of narcotics.

The names of both suspects were not released by authorities.

