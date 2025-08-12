Cookies Sold At Target Stores In 20 States, Including NY, Pulled From Shelves

The recall involves Favorite Day Bakery Frosted Sugar Cookies, a 10-count product sold under Target’s private label brand.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, manufacturer Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp. of Canada pulled the cookies due to possible contamination with wood.

A total of 803 cases are affected. The cookies were distributed through three Target distribution centers — in Connecticut, Maryland, and Ohio — and reached stores in:

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Massachusetts

Maryland

Maine

Michigan

Missouri

North Carolina

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Virginia

Vermont

The recall, classified as Class II by the FDA, was initiated on Tuesday, July 22 and remains ongoing.

