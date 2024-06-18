Fair 70°

Construction To Cause Intermittent Road Closure In White Plains: Here's Where, When

A construction project is set to cause intermittent closures on a Westchester road for several days over a period of multiple weeks. 

The closures will take place on&nbsp;Chatterton Parkway between Battle Avenue and Whitney Street.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via PublicDomainPictures
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The construction, which will take place in the Battle Hill area of White Plains at 32 to 42 Chatterton Parkway, will cause intermittent closures on Chatterton Parkway between Battle Avenue and Whitney Street, according to White Plains Public Safety officials. 

The intermittent closures will take place on the following days:

  • Wednesday, July 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.;
  • Thursday, July 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.;
  • Friday, July 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.;
  • Monday, July 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.;
  • Tuesday, July 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.;
  • Wednesday, July 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.;
  • Tuesday, July 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.;
  • Wednesday, July 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.;
  • Thursday, Aug. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Any motorists who encounter the closures are asked to plan for delays and to adjust their commutes. 

