'Cold Shock': Be Prepared For Low Water Temps Rest Of Warm Memorial Day Weekend

But forecasters are warning beachgoers to be prepared for water temperatures that are much colder than temperatures in the air.

"Warm air doesn’t always mean warm water in lakes, streams, or oceans," the National Weather Service says. "Fifty-five-degree water may not sound very cold, but it can be deadly.

"Plunging into the cold water of any temperature becomes dangerous if you aren’t prepared for what the sudden exposure can do to your body and brain.

"Warm air temperatures can create a false sense of security for boaters and beachgoers, so if you are planning to be on or near the water, arrive knowing the conditions and how to protect yourself."

In addition to possible cold water shock possible throughout the region, those who will be along the coast should also be aware of the risk of high surf and rip currents. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Sunday, May 28, and Monday, May 29 will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Wind speeds will pick up a bit on Memorial Day.

It won't be as warm on Tuesday, May 30, with high temperatures in the low 70s and clear skies.

It will remain dry on Wednesday, May 31 with plenty of sun and a high temperature in the upper 70s.

