The company announced the recall for all flavors and sizes currently in stores in a news release on Monday, July 14. The recall doesn't include the yogurt itself – only the topping container, which is packaged separately.

Danone said that consumer complaints revealed that some toppers contained hard plastic shards, creating a dangerous choking hazard.

"The plastic pieces are transparent, may have sharp edges, and could present a risk to consumers because some pieces are between seven and 25 millimeters in length," Danone said.

No injuries have been reported to Danone, and the Food and Drug Administration is helping the company with the voluntary recall.

"The company is working swiftly with retail partners to remove the impacted product from shelves, while it works to address the issue and bring back the YoCrunch products so many people enjoy," said Danone.

Impacted products include YoCrunch yogurts with toppings like M&M's, Oreo, Snickers, Twix, cookie dough, and granola — in both single and multipack sizes. Dozens of lot numbers and expiration dates are involved, spanning from Monday, July 7, through Thursday, September 4.

You can learn more about the recall on YoCrunch's website or by calling the brand's consumer care line at 1-877-344-4886.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.