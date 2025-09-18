Check Your Name: $453M In Unclaimed Funds Awaits Westchester Residents, Officials Say

County Executive Ken Jenkins and New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said Wednesday, Sept. 17, that Westchester residents, businesses, nonprofits, and religious institutions have about $453 million in unclaimed funds currently on the books.

"Too often, people don’t realize they’re owed money—and the truth is, you could be one of them," Jenkins said, adding, "Westchester residents work hard for every dollar they earn, and we want to make sure they get back what’s rightfully theirs."

The Comptroller’s Office returns more than $2 million a day to New Yorkers. On Wednesday alone, nearly $12,000 was reconnected to Westchester organizations, including:

$5,781 for the White Plains City School District;

$3,695 for the Business Council of Westchester;

$2,175 for My Sisters’ Place;

$330 for the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 21.

Unclaimed funds can come from old bank accounts, utility deposits, uncashed checks, trust funds, or even unused gift cards. The money never expires, and residents can quickly search for themselves or loved ones on the Comptroller’s website by clicking here — all you have to do is fill in your information on the page.

"There are $453 million reasons why people living in Westchester should visit our website to search for their names, check for family members and reclaim their money," DiNapoli said.

Westchester currently has over 648,000 unclaimed accounts listed with the state. To speed up returns, the Comptroller’s Office began mailing checks for newly reported accounts of $250 or less in January. So far, more than 73,000 checks worth $5.5 million have been sent out.

Residents who need help with the search process can call the Office of Unclaimed Funds at (800) 221-9311 Monday through Friday, or attend an in-person event run by DiNapoli’s office.

