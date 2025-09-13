Charlie Kirk Funeral To Be Held At NFL Stadium, Trump Scheduled To Attend

The memorial will be held Sunday, Sept. 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, with doors opening at 8 a.m. and the program beginning at 11 a.m. Arizona time (2 p.m. Eastern).

President Trump said Friday, Sept. 12, that he will attend before the day and site were announced.

The announcement was posted late Saturday afternoon, Sept. 13, on Turning Point USA’s “Fight for Charlie” site.

Turning Point USA’s tribute to Kirk describes him as a leader whose “life was a testament to faith, courage, and conviction,” adding that “he dedicated every moment of his 31 years to that cause.”

The tribute continues: “What began as the vision of an 18-year-old in a small garage in Lemont, Illinois, grew into one of the most powerful grassroots movements in America.”

It also says: “Charlie died doing what he loved: fighting for truth, for faith, for family, and for America.”

Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 and later led Turning Point Action, becoming one of the most prominent voices in the Republican Party’s populist MAGA movement. He rose to national prominence as a teen activist and media personality, hosting The Charlie Kirk Show.

A Chicago-area native, he briefly attended Harper College in Palatine, Illinois, before leaving to pursue activism full time.

He was shot and killed on Wednesday, Sept. 10, while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University, a killing that drew international attention and widespread condemnations of political violence.

