Winning $26,000 Take 5 Lottery Ticket Sold At Market In Westchester

Feeling lucky?

A winning Take 5 ticket was sold to one lucky customer at a Westchester County market this week that is worth more than $25,000.

New York Lottery announced that a winning ticket with a prize of $26,625 for the 10:30 p.m. drawing on Sunday, May 16, was sold at the DB Mart on Pelham Road in New Rochelle.

The winning ticket numbers were 01-07-20-29-35, and officials said the Hudson Valley winner did not use the "Play It Again" feature on the winning ticket, which means the identical numbers that were played in the previous 30 days were not tried again.

The winner will split the winnings with a second winner who also matched the five numbers after purchasing a ticket at J&T Supermarket on Farmers Boulevard in Queens.

According to the New York Lottery, the odds of winning the Take 5 jackpot by matching all five numbers is 1 in 575,757.

In addition to the jackpot winner, there were 170 second-place winners who matched four numbers for a $469.50 prize, there were 5,470 third-place winners who can claim $24, and 64,306 fourth-place winners who received a "free play."

