Reported Illnesses Lead To Recall Of Lentil-Based Product, FDA Says

A United States Food & Drug Administration investigation is ongoing after officials received hundreds of reports of consumers getting sick after eating a lentil-based product.

The FDA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other agencies are investigating complaints from consumers about gastrointestinal illness and abnormal liver function that could be related to eating Daily Harvest French Lentil & Leek Crumbles frozen product, according to an FDA report.

As of Thursday, July 14, the FDA has received 277 reports and consumer complaints about the product, which Daily Harvest recalled on Friday, June 17, in response to complaints from consumers.

Officials said illnesses have been reported across a number of states, including New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and more.

The product was sold online and at two stores, located in Chicago and a pop-up shop in Los Angeles, the FDA said.

Officials said the recall includes all lot of codes of the product.

"If you experience symptoms including yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), dark urine, itching with no rash, gastrointestinal illness, nausea, fatigue, body aches, severe abdominal pain and/or fever after consuming this product, please consult with your healthcare provider," the FDA said. "Let your healthcare provider know you have recently consumed the recalled Daily Harvest French Lentil & Leek Crumbles. Healthcare providers should report these illnesses to their health department."

