Recall Issued For Popular Brand Of Salad Dressing

A popular brand of salad dressing is being recalled.

Van Law Food Products Inc of Fullerton, California is issuing the voluntary recall of Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing because it may contain undeclared Soy and Wheat allergens, according to an announcement by the FDA.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing, with UPC code 99482-49028 is packed in 12-ounce glass bottles with a "Best" by date of 11/17/22 and was distributed in the states of New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Arkansas, Louisiana, Maine, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Texas, and New Hampshire.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of soy and wheat allergen. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in Van Law Food Product’s labeling and packaging processes.

Consumers who have purchased Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing, with UPC code 99482-49028 12oz glass bottles with a Best by date of 11/17/22 should discard the product and may seek a refund at the point of sale with receipt. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (714)578-3134 Monday – Friday between the hours of 8am-5pm

